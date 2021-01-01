YIOU Floor Lamp, 30W/2400LM Standing Lamp 4 Colors and Stepless Brightness Sky LED Torchiere Floor Lamps with Remote &Touch Control for Living Room Bed Room Office, Black

Simple in Design, Powerful in Function: With 30W/2400LM and 4 color temperature design, YIOU torchiere floor lamp not only brightens up the entire space, but also provides the mode of reading, leisure, working, breastfeeding and sleeping. Super Bright & Save Energy: 30W torchiere floor lamp 2400 lumens at max brightness, which is enough to light for your whole room. More than 50,000 hours of using-life and LED bulbs, totally save money and energy for your life. 4 Color Temperatures and Stepless Dimming: Use stepless dimming control to adjust the brightness from 5% to 100% and 4 color temperature from candle to cool white light, which means you can choose different lights to match different scenes. Remote Control and Memory Function: YIOU torchiere floor lamp’s control range is about 49.2ft, you can easily control the floor lamp without leaving the sofa or bed. And the floor lamp will reverts to its brightness the last time you turned it on. Save Space & Adjustable Head: With saving space design, YOU torchiere floor lamp fits easily in corners, perfect for your living room or bedroom. And the floor lamp can be adjusted to 85°to make the light meet your need., Manufacturer: Yiou