Flamingo Fabulous Flamazing 1969 Flocking Flamazing Since 1969 Fabulous Flamingo Girl Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Perfect flamingo wearing crown with text Flocking fabulous since 1969 for those that are having birthday and proud of your age. Awesome flamingo party supplies for Mom, grandma, or best friends. Funny pun humor text for women for Christmas, valentines, birthday, or any other occasions. If you are born in 1969, this is for you. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only