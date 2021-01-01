From flamingo fabulous 68 party
Flamingo fabulous 68 party Flocking Fabulous 68 Birthday Party Crew Planner Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Are you planning birthday party celebration for someone who is turning 68? This design featuring text Flocking Fabulous 68 party crew and sassy flamingo with a crown is perfect to celebrate in style. Let everyone know that you are part of the party Ideal for family members, event organizers, lovely grandma and plan the party of a lifetime with this matching design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only