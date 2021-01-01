Cute Witty Flamingo Cancer Awareness Designs Flock Cool Flamingo Breast Cancer Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Do you know someone or you are going through breast cancer or any cancer? Have this pink flamingo cancer art this October and support community walk, race, marathon, 5k run and fundraising events. It's also for women, moms and sisters who are survivors. Boys, girls, kids and toddlers of men advocates won't look funny having this in Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Give it away as birthday or Christmas presents to family, friends or relatives who are pink flamingo lovers. Put this on and continue fighting. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only