Floating Waterproof Phone Pouch 2 Pack Floatable Phone Case Dry Bag with Lanyard Compatible with iPhone 1111 Pro XXsXrXs Max 876 Plus Galaxy.

Universal Size - Fits devices up to 6.5 inch diagonal with extra space for credit card, ID, cash, coins. Easy access for beach, swimming, fishing, sailing, kayaking, snorkeling and water park activities. IPX8 Certified - Superior water-resistant protection up to 98 feet (30 meters), offers waterproof / snowproof / dirtproof protection for your device while maintaining full touch screen functionality. Floating Function - Sleek and buoyant TPU casing enables your device floating on the water, no more stress about your device sinking to the bottom of the water. Full Protection - Lightweight with a detachable lanyard for hanging around neck. TPU casing with dual swivel lock and sealable closure clips safeguard your device against water, snow, dust and dirt. Screen-touch Sensibility - Transparent and ultra thin windows on both sides allow full touch screen functionality on photography, videography or checking emails at ease.