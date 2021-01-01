From bissell commercial
Floating Waterproof Phone Case Underwater Cellphone Pouch Dry Bag with Armband Neck Strap Compatible with New iPhone SE 2020 iPhone 1111 Pro11 Pro.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. APPLICABLE SIZE: Fits Smartphones Up to 6.5 inch. [Compatible with New iPhone SE 2020 iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/X/Xs/Xr/Xs Max, 8/7, Galaxy Note 10/9/8, S10/S9/S8 Plus, S20, S10, S10e, P30 P20 Mate20 Pro, Nokia Lumia and other devices up to 6.5'.] IPX8 CERTIFIED: Superior water-resistant protection up to 98 feet (30 meters), effectively keep out water, snow, dust, sand, and dirt ect. Perfect for swimming, fishing, boating, skiing or beach activities. ACCESSIBLE OPERATION & TOUCH-SENSITIVE: Made of transparent and ultra thin TPU material, crystal clear windows on both side allow full touch screen function of photography, video or email inspection. [Touch ID fingerprint NOT Available] FLOATING FUNCTION: Sleek and buoyant TPU casing allows your devices to float safely on the water surface and is easy to find. MULTIFUNCTIONAL & PORTABLE: Detachable hanging rope can be freely hung