Floating Hand Grip Compatible with GoPro Hero 9 8 7 6 5 4 3+ 2 1 Session Black Silver Camera Handler Handle Mount Accessories Kit for Water Sport.

Best Quality Guranteed. NEVER LOSE ANOTHER GOPRO CAMERA: The floaty body design of the handler will keep the camera on the water surface & prevent it from drowning. The bright color cup at the bottom of the handle allows for increased visibility, easy spotting & retrieval in water. Perfect for photography during deep sea diving, snorkelling, scuba diving, swimming, surfing & other water sports activities. TEXTURED EVA NON-SLIP GRIP HANDLE FOR TIGHT GRIP: The design of the stick factors for the wet condition that the grip will be used in. The high quality non-slip foam handle delivers tight grip and extra comfort. The grip used as a camera stabilizer provides easy aiming and allows you to capture a variety of angles with increased stability and control. This pocket-size portable & lightweight hand grip is 7 inches tall and only weighs under 80 grams. A great addition to your GoPro accessories. MULTI-PURPOSE HOLLOW COMPART