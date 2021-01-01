From creative gallery
Creative Gallery Floating 24-in H x 20-in W Abstract Print | CBS002681ACR20X24XX
Advertisement
This artwork will come to life with reflective acrylic prints. Every art piece is printed directly onto acrylic material using high quality inks and state-of-the-art high definition printing equipment with an added layer of opaque white ink printed on the back for a glistening work-of-art. A black backer board is mounted on the backside for added depth and dimension for a polished and sophisticated look. Creative Gallery Floating 24-in H x 20-in W Abstract Print | CBS002681ACR20X24XX