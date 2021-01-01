Float Pendant Light by SkLO - Color: Blue - Finish: Glossy - (LT251-NBL-B-24)

The Float Pendant Light from SkLO is a simple yet striking piece collaboratively designed by Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak. A simple and straightforward piece at first sight, each pendant is unique and, upon closer inspection, demonstrates the skilled work of Czech glassblowers. Its globe-shaped glass shade embraces imperfection with a molten, organically shaped mouth and a fire-polished surface adding dimension and highlighting the handcrafted nature of the piece. A sleek metal stem and circular canopy bring balance to the piece and allow it to suit a range of interiors with ease. Developed in collaboration between Pavel Hanousek and husband and wife duo Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak, the glassblowing company SkLO was founded in the Czech Republic. SkLO, the Czech word for glass, draws inspiration from clean architectural lines and simple forms, Their unique pendants and chandeliers are crafted by glass masters in the Czech Republic and fuse the age-old tradition with modern functionality. Shape: Globe. Color: Blue. Finish: Brushed Brass