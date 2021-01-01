Flo LED Clamp Desk Lamp by Lumina - Color: Yellow - Finish: Yellow - (FLO 955-05OP)

Imported from Italy, the Lumina Flo LED Clamp Desk Lamp presents a refine and minimalist appearance that blends seamlessly into every type of room decor. The manufacturer developed an entirely new lineup of matte colors just for the Flo LED Clamp Desk Lamp. Varnished coated aluminum covering the clamp exudes panache, while the arm pivots 360 degrees to provide a light source over a desk, as well as a sofa placed on the other side of the room. Produced by some of the most skilled Italian craftsmen in the Milan region, Lumina has been designing technical and decorative lamps since 1980. Distributed worldwide and part of modern art museum collections, Lumina designs combine form and function with unsurpassed quality. Color: Yellow. Finish: Yellow