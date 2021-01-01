Protect your home from water damage, 24/7, with Flo by Moen™ Smart Water Detectors. These smart water detectors can be placed in your home anywhere moisture could be a problem, such as the basement or laundry room, to provide round-the-clock protection. When water, excess humidity or extreme temperatures are detected, the unit sends an alert via the Flo by Moen app, sounds an audible alarm or emits a blinking LED light. Combine the detector with the Flo by Moen™ Smart Water Shutoff for whole-home protection. Moen Flo by Moen Indoor Smart Water Leak Detector (3-Pack) | 920-005