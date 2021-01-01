Flippen 5-Pc Dining Room Table Set- 4 Upholstered Dining Chairs And Wood Dining Table - Light Tan Linen Fabric Seat And High Chair Back - Antique Waln

- EE5C43B283C24D7BAD8EE6839F02DFA0 - 5-PC DINING ROOM TABLE SETThis 5-pc modern dining table set consists of 4 kitchen chairs and 1 modern rectangular dining table. These parson chairs have a Linen Fabric seat, High Chair Back, and the dining table consists of a rectangular table top and Wooden Legs. We have created these parson dining chairs and wood dining table with the help of highly experienced carpenters, who generate a smooth and high-end finish to this dining room table set. We try to provide innovation as well as ease to assemble. Our excellent quality kitchen dining set is excellent for you and any dining area. This kitchen dining set can be used for casual home parties or intimate gatherings.FEATURES:Fabric: Linen FabricFabric Color: Light TanMaterial: Asian Solid WoodDining Chair Legs Color: Antique WalnutModern Rectangular Dining Table Base Color: Antique WalnutWood Dining Table Top Color: Antique WalnutDining Chair Dimensions: Length: 24.7; Width: 20.25, Height: 39.Breakfast Table Dimensions: Length 72; Width 40; Height 30.Include in Package 5-Pc Dining Room Table Set 4 Upholstered Dining Chairs and 1 Modern Rectangular Dining Table.