From bijan
FlipOut Low Profile Folding Handle and Stand with 3M VHB for Smartphones with 3M VHB Spectrum
Advertisement
PORTRAIT AND LANDSCAPE SMARTPHONE STAND - Designed to hold your phone upright whether your Smartphone is in portrait or landscape mode SECURE HOLD - Attaches using strong and secure 3M VHB adhesive LOW PROFILE - The low-profile design folds down to a slim. 16 inches so your Smartphone easily slides into pockets CONVENIENT HANDLE - When expanded, the FlipOut provides a comfortable ergonomic grip that makes your Smartphone even easier to use SATIN-FINISHED STAINLESS STEEL - Durable, high quality material creates a sleek and professional look