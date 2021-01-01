FlipBird Wallet Case Compatible with Xiaomi Mi Poco X3 NFC Flower Embossed Wallet Case Flip Phone Cover with Card Holder Wrist Strap and Stand PU.

Perfectly fits the Xiaomi Mi POCO X3 NFC, PU Leather Wallet Folio Flip case for Xiaomi Mi POCO X3 NFC ONLY Made from premium PU leather cover and soft shockproof TPU case made to store your cash or cards and while giving you a protective fashionable cover for your Xiaomi Mi POCO X3 NFC Interior card slots to store your business cards, notes, cash or bills PU Leather flip covers the screen of the phone avoiding scratches from day to day use. The foldable kickstand feature provides convenient hand-free viewing experience Precise cutout ensure full access to all the function and ports to your phone, Perfect gift for Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas, Please search 'Flipbird Case' for other accessories offered by Flipbird