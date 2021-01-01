FlipBird for Moto G Stylus Wallet Case, Wallet Case PU Leather Magnetic Embossed Case with Card Slots Flip Folio Stand Phone Case Cover for.

Perfectly fits the Motorola Moto G Stylus, PU Leather Wallet Folio Flip case for Motorola Moto G Stylus ONLY Made of PU leather wallet cover and soft TPU inner case to provide full protection for your Motorola Moto G Stylus This beautiful colorful cartton patterned case is perfect for women and girls to express your unique individual identity The magnetic clip and detachable wrist strap allow easy access to your phone without any hassle, built-in 2 credit card slots and 1 money pocket so that you can carry around your ID/credit/debit cards Perfect gift for Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas, Please search 'Flipbird Case' for other accessories offered by Flipbird