From timeless treasures
Timeless Treasures Flip Flops Black, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
Advertisement
Fabric Type: 100% Cotton Import Designation: Made in the USA or Imported Fabric care instructions: Machine Wash Cold/ Tumble Dry Low 44'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (qty=1) is 44'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (qty=3) is 44'' x 108'' Perfect for quilting, apparel and home decor accents. Colors include black, white, pink, turquoise, yellow, orange, green and blue.