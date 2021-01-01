From chesapeake
Chesapeake Flint Grey Vertical Texture Paper Strippable Roll Wallpaper (Covers 56.4 sq. ft.)
This cool blue, grey, and sand colored paper is spackled with a light-catching gloss and raised texture. The effect of this paper on your walls is akin to an artist using faux effects to create an elegant, vibrant, open room with varied colors and textures. In addition to its visual splendor, it is also washable and environmentally friendly. Any space will be enhanced by textured wallpaper, which adds depth and brings intrigue.