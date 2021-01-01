Flindt Garden Long LED Bollard Light by Louis Poulsen - Color: Brown - Finish: Textured - (5747402555)

The Flindt Garden Long LED Bollard from Louis Poulsen presents a refined lighting solution through its simple, sculptural design. From Danish designer Christian Flindt, this piece features a matte, textural finish over durable painted aluminum construction, allowing it to complement its natural environment effortlessly. The cylindrical shape is cleanly cut to form a gently curved opening for its warm light to flow through and downward, creating a pleasant, glare-free glow along the ground. Formed over seventy years ago when renowned Danish architect, Poul Henningsen, came together with Louis Poulsen and began to combine a brilliant mix of technology and design to craft influential lighting. Color: Brown. Finish: Corten