From hayco

Flexible LED Strip Light - 32.8 Ft 5050 RGB 300LEDs Non-waterproof Color Changing Full Kit with 44 Keys IR Remote Controller 24V 3A Power Supply.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Widely used for? Architecture car or home decoration Light boxes and billboards back-lighting Channel letters back-lighting Emergency & security lighting, advertisement sign lighting Amusement park, theater Aircraft cabin mood lighting Decorative lights for holiday, event, garden, show exhibition Walkway, stairway, hallway lighting. etc

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com