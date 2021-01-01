From cryptozoic entertainment

Flexible 2 Pin Male to 2pin Cable Power Teradek Bond via ARRI Alexa Camera

More flexible than normal cables. For Teradek 55/Bond. Plug A: 2 Pin Male Connector; Plug B: 2 Pin Male Connector. Cable Length: 61CM(24 inches). We can customize cables with other length, please send a message to us if you need. Every cable was tested to ensure that there are no short circuit, no potential breakdown problems before shipping. If the cable you received is defective, please contact us.

