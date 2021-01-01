Alen FLEX Air Purifier, Quiet Air Flow for Large Rooms, 700 SqFt, Air Cleaner for Allergens, Dust, Mold, Pet Odors with Long Filter Life

RECOMMENDED FOR: Dust, dander, allergens, pet fur, and odors. Sleek design fits in any space from small to large rooms. B4-PURE FILTER: Standard filter that helps eliminate asthma and allergy triggers. TRUE HEPA: Includes a Medical Grade H13 True HEPA layer that removes 99.99% bacteria, aerosolized viruses, and airborne particles larger than 0.1 micron. True HEPA filters last 3-5 months longer than standard filters. CLEANS AIR FAST: Cleans 700 SqFt every 30 minutes, twice as fast as key competitors on Turbo speed. Perfect for any space from small to extra large bedrooms, living rooms, offices, nurseries, kitchens, and basements. SLEEP MODE: Features a “lights out mode”, press the power button once and the lights turn off. SleepScore validated and users feel more rested upon waking. rested the morning.