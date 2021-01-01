Lenovo Flex 5 13.3' FHD 2-in1 Touchscreen Laptop, Intel Core i3-10110U up to 4.1GHz, 8GB DDR4, 256GB NVMe SSD, Webcam, Bluetooth, Backlit Keyboard.

Upgraded Seal is opened for upgrade ONLY, from Base Model with Specis 8GB DDR4 SDRAM; 128GB SSD. 1-years warraty on Upgraded RAM/SSD from TWE, and original 1-Year Manufacture warranty on remai 13.3' Touchscreen LED-backlit LCD Anti-Glare FHD (1920 x 1080) Display boasts impressive color and clarity, Integrated Intel UHD Graphics. Wi-Fi 6, Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity, and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10110U Processor (2.10 GHz, up to 4.10 GHz with Turbo Boost) Google Chrome OS Operating System. 2x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1x USB 3.1, 1x MicroSD Media Card Reader, 1x Kensington Lock Slot, 1x Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack.