From jec home goods
Fleur De Lis Welcome 2-Sided Polyester 18 x 13 in. Garden Flag
Advertisement
Features:Polyester blend made to withstand the elements, but also made to look and feel like burlapWith a gold embroidered "Welcome"Purple applique accentStunning welcome garden flag with classic the fleur-de-lis symbolProduct Type: Garden flagOrientation: VerticalDouble Sided: YesTheme: Welcome flagColor: Beige/BlackAnimal Type: Officially Licensed: Attachment Type: Pole sleeveFlagpole Included: NoPole Material: Flag Pole Finish: Flag Construction: Printed;AppliquedMaterial: Polyester/Polyester blendMaterial Details: Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayWeather Resistant: YesPersonalization: NoFade Resistant: YesAdvertising: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSpefications:ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 18Overall Width - Side to Side: 12.5Pole: NoPole Height: Pole Width Side to Side: Pole Depth Front to Back: Pole Sleeve Width: 2Overall Product Weight: 0.5Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: