Design Toscano Fleur-de-Lis Romanov Style Collectible Enameled Egg, 6 Inch, Pewter, Purple and Gold

House of Romanov - Museum quality enameled eggs, like this one, were first made famous by the House of Romanov's imperial jeweler in 19th century Russia, as Czar Nicholas gave the eggs to his wife as gifts Fleur-De-Lis - With an embellished base with lions holding the ornate purple, green and faux gold egg, our fleur-de-lis egg is dotted with faux gems and completed with a tiny crown, it opens to hold your tiny treasures High Quality Collectable Egg - Hand-cast in a pewter alloy using the ancient lost wax method, our collectable egg is topped with brilliant purple and green enamel, faux jewels, and tiny embellishments like the crown topper Design Toscano Decor - Exclusive to the Design Toscano brand, this Fleur-De-Lis Romanov-Style Collectable Egg is perfect for proud display in your home with other collectables and jeweled eggs Our Fleur-de-lis Romanov-Style Collectible Enameled Egg measures 3"Wx3"Dx6.5"H and weighs 1 lb.