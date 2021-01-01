Fletchers' Mill Border Grill Pepper Mill, Walnut Stain - 8 Inch, Adjustable Coarseness Fine to Coarse, MADE IN U.S.A.

EASY-TO-USE AND REFILL: The Fletchers' Mill Pepper Mills are for novices and experts alike-anyone who wants complete control over the seasoning of their dishes and whether fine grinds for fish, medium grinds for gravies or coarse grinds for meats DESIGNED BY RESTAURANT'S INTERNATIONALL ACCLAIMED ARCHITECT: These Border Grill Salt and Pepper Mills were specially designed by the restaurants internationally acclaimed architect, Josh Schweitzer LOCK AND GRIND SYSTEM: Our Pepper Mills offer you over 33 Grind Settings and as you turn the top crown nut clockwise the grind gets finer and finer. Counterclockwise for coarser grinds. Fletchers’ Mill salt mills also have the Locking Crown Nut for variable salt from coarse to fine. EASY-TO-CLEAN: Over time Pepper and Salt residue gets built up in the grinding chamber of all mills. Only Fletchers’ Mill wood pepper mills and salt mills feature a pop-out mechanism for easy cleaning MADE IN THE U.S.A. All Fletchers Mill wood products are handcrafted in in Maine from the finest New England hardwoods, and carry a LIMITED LIFETIME WARRENTY on the mechanism ONLY, Weight: 0.0625 Pounds, Manufacturer: Fletchers' Mill