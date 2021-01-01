From amazonia
Amazonia Fletcher 7-Piece Eucalyptus Rectangular Patio Dining Set, Seating Capacity: 6
Advertisement
Fletcher 7-Piece Eucalyptus Rectangular Patio Dining Set:Durable all-weather design ideal for any climate. Easy washable slingIdeal for entertaining and family gatheringsWood used in all of pur prodcuts are 100% FSC certifiedEasy to assembleShips in 1 pallet with 3 boxes1 year limited warranty against manufacturing defectsFree Amazonia Kit Maintenance. Ideal to enhance the durability of your woodWood protector works great against the effect of air pollution salt air and mildew growthFor the best protection, perform maintenance every season, or as often as desiredProduct dimensions: table: 82.5"L x 33.5"W x 29"H; chairs: 23"L x 22"W x 37"HSeat dimensions: 18"D x 18"W x 18"H