Hinkley Fletcher 5170 Wall Sconce - Color: Clear - Size: 1 light

Relax under the industrial illumination of the Fletcher 5170 Wall Sconce by Hinkley Lighting. A sturdy, stepped-disc wall mount offers stability, while a rectangular arm held out from its upper end suspends the downward-facing socket which is set into a steel bowl housing. The lamping itself is damp-rated and sits under a rounded shade of clear seeded glass “ just the material to moderate bright glare into a pleasant glow still bright enough to light the way. Shape: Globe. Color: Clear. Finish: Black with Chrome