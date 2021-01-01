Fleshman Hand Hooked Rayon from Bamboo Seagrass Beige Area Rug

This rug has a traditionally woven, durable design which is ideal for high traffic areas. Smooth to the touch seagrass fibers are reed-like. Thick seagrass is a popular choice for its texture, look, and durability. Undyed seagrass presents various shades of neutral color and makes up most stain resistant natural fiber. This rug is perfect for the dining room, living room, and family room. Neutral color palette allows for smooth integration of decor styles ranging from contemporary, beachside, or relaxed. Natural seagrass has a faint hay-like fragrance that will dissipate over time. Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'