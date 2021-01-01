From safavieh
Fleck Loomed Round Area Rug 4' - Safavieh
Inspired by global travel, the bold colorful motifs and alluring patterns, Fleck Loomed Area Rugs translate rustic lodge style into supremely chic, easy-care floor coverings. Made using enhanced polypropylene yarns, Fleck rugs explore stylish over-dye and antiqued looks, making a striking fashion statement in any room. Safavieh translates rustic lodge style into the supremely chic and easy-care collection. The Fleck Collection is power loomed using soft yet durable enhanced polypropylene yarns for a comforting feel underfoot and lasting beauty. Size: 4' ROUND. Color: Silver/Multi.