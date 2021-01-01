From safavieh
2'x3' Fleck Loomed Accent Rug - Safavieh
Traditional design and fashion-forward styling create a collage of color in the Lulu Rug Collection. Modern living room and family room décor takes on radiant character while transitional décor preferences are indulged in the timeless look of yesteryear, marvelously refreshed in today's fashion colors and styling. Saturated hues pop from these overdyed rugs, with a lustrous patina lending an expressive look to the classic Persian motifs of Lulu rugs. These trendsetting rugs are made using soft synthetic yarns with serged edges for a designer-look finish. Size: 2'X3'. Pattern: Fleck.