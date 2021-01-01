Help your pet get the relief she needs by brushing away pesky pests with H&H Pets Flea Comb! Not only does this tool help detect fleas and flea eggs early, it also helps to remove fleas from your pet’s fur. This comb has flexible, wide pins that can also help in the fight against flea debris, ticks, mites and even dandruff. The rubber-sheathed handle allows for a comfortable grip, providing you with the accuracy and control you need to help make your pet’s coat shiny, clean and smooth. This comb is designed and tested in Los Angeles, California by pet parents.