Flaxville Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror

It can not only be used as a dressing table. With the top cover removed, this amazing dresser can be used as a laptop desk or as a writing desk with 3 drawers and a spacious desktop. What's more, the elliptical 360 ° rotating mirror can be adjusted to the correct angle to achieve perfect reflection. Durable, high-quality materials: The tabletop is made of P2 MDF, which is smooth, flat, and easy to clean. It comes with padded stools made of solid wood feet and high-density sponges to allow you to sit comfortably while applying makeup.