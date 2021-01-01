Flaxt Reversible L-Shape Desk

Instead of using cheap particle board like others, this L-shaped desk is made of solid, non-toxic, and high-quality P2 MDF for a better daily user experience. The metal frame is manufactured with black powder-coating which is rust and scratch-resistant. It is strong enough and built to last to meet your daily working needs. This home office corner desk is designed with two tiers of shelves for storage. The removable shelves make it possible for you to use them for a computer tower. Both sides of this industrial stylish L-shaped desk are the same length, making it convenient to fit into almost any office corner. This L-shaped desk is made of solid metal steel, which is durable and rust-resistant. The adjustable foot pads ensure that your office desk is stable and won't wobble with every stroke of your pen or button pressed on your keyboard. This home office desk is an easy piece to assemble. Get ready in quick to have your working space upgraded! This desk is simple, stylish, and sturdy to meet your daily working demand. Maintenance is easy, too. Just clean the tabletop with a wet cloth.