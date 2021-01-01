Brooklyn Loom Flax Linen 4-Piece Natural Solid 300 Thread Count King Sheet Set

Linen is the natural moisture wicking fiber. These fibers are tube shaped which moves moisture away from your body so you stay dry. These sheet sets designed with deep pockets so they fit larger mattresses. The sheets come in a variety of colors to match your casual lifestyle. All sheets and pillowcases are machine washable. Includes: one flat sheet 108x102 inches with 4 inch hem, one fitted sheet 78x80 inches with 15 inch deep pocket, and two 20x40 inch pillowcases with 4 inch hem. Sheets and pillowcases are made from 100% linen cloth for comfort. This item is machine washable, but please be sure to use appropriate sized machinery to avoid any excess wear on the items.