From e.l.f. cosmetics
e.l.f. Cosmetics flawless Finish Foundation, Vanilla, 0.68 fl oz
Advertisement
The e.l.f. Cosmetics liquid foundation now in more shades! The lightweight, oil-free formula of our Flawless Finish Foundation blends naturally into the skin for a beautiful semi-matte finish that lasts all day long. The liquid formula helps restore uneven skin textures and tones; for visibly brighter skin. Perfect for all skin types. Proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic.