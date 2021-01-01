From peet's coffee

Peet's Coffee Flavored K-Cup Pods, Vanilla Cinnamon (24 Count) Single Serve Pods Compatible with Keurig Brewers

$15.96 on sale
($17.99 save 11%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

VANILLA CINNAMON FLAVORED K-CUP PODS: Aromatic notes of vanilla bean cozy up to mild, warming cinnamon. Light roast coffee with natural flavors.NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS: Peet’s masterfully pairs exceptional single origin Brazil coffee with natural flavors.PERFECT WITH MILK: Each decadent cup features full body and a smooth finish, perfectly enhanced if a touch of milk or cream is added.FOR KEURIG BREWERS: Peet's recyclable* K-Cup Pods are compatible with all Keurig K-Cup Brewers.QUALITY GUARANTEED: 100% Arabica Coffee, Certified Kosher, No Artificial Flavors.CONTENTS: This pack contains one box of 24 K-Cup pods of Vanilla Cinnamon flavored coffee.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com