From peet's coffee
Peet's Coffee Flavored K-Cup Pods, Vanilla Cinnamon (24 Count) Single Serve Pods Compatible with Keurig Brewers
VANILLA CINNAMON FLAVORED K-CUP PODS: Aromatic notes of vanilla bean cozy up to mild, warming cinnamon. Light roast coffee with natural flavors.NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS: Peet’s masterfully pairs exceptional single origin Brazil coffee with natural flavors.PERFECT WITH MILK: Each decadent cup features full body and a smooth finish, perfectly enhanced if a touch of milk or cream is added.FOR KEURIG BREWERS: Peet's recyclable* K-Cup Pods are compatible with all Keurig K-Cup Brewers.QUALITY GUARANTEED: 100% Arabica Coffee, Certified Kosher, No Artificial Flavors.CONTENTS: This pack contains one box of 24 K-Cup pods of Vanilla Cinnamon flavored coffee.