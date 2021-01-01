Flavia LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Huxe - Color: White - Finish: Bronze - (ABG1915593)

The Flavia LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Huxe complements the modern styling in one's home with a charming composition of layered cubes. The soft translucent quality of the acrylic forms is emphasized by the sharpness of a metal rectangular canopy and a group of polished holders. Acrylic cubes are ordered at the center points of each side of the canopy, hollowed at the center to create elegant square silhouettes. Edge-lit LEDs captured as glowing vessels filter out over rooms as a generous light. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: Bronze