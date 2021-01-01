From troy lighting
Troy Lighting Flatiron Pendant Light - Size: Small
Advertisement
A trendy silhouette with antique appeal. The Troy Lighting Flatiron Pendant stays true to its name, with flattened bands of hand-worked wrought iron formed into a sphere. A slim equator bisects the longitudinal lines, surrounding a central stem on which candelabra are mounted horizontally. The exposed sockets are ideal for displaying vintage-style decorative carbon-filament bulbs. Shape: Globe. Color: Iron. Finish: Weathered Iron