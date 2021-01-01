Flat Top Bed Wedge Pillow With Memory Foam Top | Stylish Chic Jacquard Cover | Wedge Pillow For Legs And Sleeping, Leg Elevation Pillow, Leg Wedge in

A good day starts with a great night’s sleep. Acid reflux, neck and back pain, post surgery and other medical conditions can often rob you of the sleep your body needs. The K?lbs Bed Wedge offers optimal positioning for a comfortable and relaxing slumber. The upper layer of the wedge features a 1.5” plush memory foam for a comfortable and relaxing night’s sleep. A high density medical grade foam core supports the memory foam top to ensure just the right firmness and proper support. The K?lbs Bed wedge comes with a chic and stylish jacquard pillow cover that is sure to add style to your bedroom.