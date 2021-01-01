From m-d building products
M-D Building Products Flat Top 3 in. x 52 in. Unfinished Hardwood Threshold, Tan
Energy efficiency can be increased by sealing the bottom of your door with a threshold. This flat top style threshold will ensure protection against drafts, moisture, dust and insects. The low thermal transfer coefficient of wood helps save energy in your home. A door sweep or door bottom is recommended to be used with this threshold to provide the best weather tight seal. Color: Tan.