Flat Thin Extra Long VGA Cable 25 ft Male to Male 15 Pin Connector Computer Monitor Cord 1080p HD High Resolution8 Meter Blue

25ft VGA Cable male to male port connects PC or laptop to monitor, projector, switch box, and other any video display system with 15-pin VGA port 8m thin 15 pin connector D-sub cord M/M with Ultra Slim Flat Design and nice look blue color to improving the look of your home or office With just 0.08 inch thin, this flexible long extension cable makes it easy to fit between spaces which are perfect camouflage underneath carpets, walls, or even behind furniture 25ft svga computer wire M/M enables you to situate your devices in the most convenient location Full HD resolutions up to 1920x1080 ( 1080p ) ; Cable ends screw in to ensure a strong connection, and comes with cable ties.