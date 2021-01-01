Princeton Artist Brush Flat Synthetic Bristle Art Brushes

Princeton Brush Dakota Synthetic Hog Bristle Oil & Acrylic Brush, Flat, 6. A better, longer lasting bristle brush that performs better than natural bristle across a broad range of media. The unique synthetic hairs of this brush provide the stiffness of a natural bristle and will maintain those qualities when used with water-based acrylics. A key advantage: it won’t go limp in water! Modeled on the look and feel of hog bristle, this is the perfect brush for painters switching from oils to acrylic or water miscible oil. A real workhorse in even heavy bodied acrylics and suitable for use with gels and impasto media.