From shamo's
Flat STP Cat7 Ethernet Cable Safe for Inwall and Outdoor Use 50Ft Black
Advertisement
Cat7 Ethernet Cable, 30AWG, SSTP(4 Pair), 100% Bare Copper, 7.4mm width, 2.4mm thickness Up to 10 Gbps transmission speed with increased frequencies of up to 600 MHz, Back compatible with Cat 6a, Cat6, Cat 5e and Cat 5 environment 50 Micron Gold Shielded RJ45 Connectors (8P8C) & Contact Pins In-wall and outdoor rated, Support wireless purpose, POE and VoIP Perfect For Network Adapters, Hubs, Routers, DSL/Cable Modems, PS3, PS4, X-box, and so on