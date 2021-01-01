From krylon
Flat White Krylon Short Cuts Spray Paint
When just a little color is all you need, Flat White Krylon Short Cuts Spray Paint is the perfect paint for that small project you have in mind. It gives you a fast drying finish that's acid free and archival safe. Use it on wood, metal, plastic, wicker, bisque, glass, paper mache, craft foam, plaster, ceramic, fabric, dried silk flowers, and craft foam. Share your creativity with spray paint! Can contains 3 ounces and covers approximately 3 square feet.