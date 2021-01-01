Flat Panel Privacy Filter 190 Wide

Best Quality Guranteed. Blacks out screen image when viewed from the side to prevent prying eyes from reading your screen, while keeping a crystal clear screen image from straight-on view Protects screen from scratches and fingerprints and is easy to attach and remove Reversible; matte side helps reduce glare and filter is compatible with touchscreen laptops and monitors Privacy filter fits widescreen monitors with a diagonal screen measurement of 19.0' (viewable area only) and a 16:10 aspect ratio; Actual filter dimensions are 16-3/16' W x10-1/8' H TAA Compliant This items packaging will indicate what is inside and cannot be hidden.