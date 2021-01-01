Flat Ethernet Cable Cat6 25ft with Snagless RJ45 Connectors Slim Network Cable Flat Cat 6 Ethernet Patch Cable Internet Patch Cable Computer.

Best Quality Guranteed. Up to 1.0 Gbps transmission speed with increased frequencies of up to 250 MHz, Supports: 1000 BASE-T; 100 BASE-T; 10 BASE-T; ROHS EIA/TIA compliant Cat 6 performance at a Cat5e price but with higher bandwidth, Backwards compatible with Cat 5e and Cat 5 environment Flat Slim Ethernet cable is super flexible when run under the carpet or bent in the plane of its thin cross-section such as doors, rotating arms, drawers etc Ethernet cables are made of 100% bare copper wire, RJ45 connectors with 50 micron gold plated contact pins, ensure minimal noise, interference, attenuation and preventing corrosion thus ensuring a longer cable life Perfect for networking switch, routers, ADSL, adapters, hubs, modems, PS3, PS4, X-box, patch panels and other high performance networking applications