Flask B Pendant Light by Diesel Living with LODES - Color: Copper - Finish: Glossy - (503304 | 500506)

The Flask B Pendant Light from Diesel Living with LODES is a simple and appealing modern piece inspired by the variety of shapes of glass bottles found in science labs. Hanging from a long and thin wire, the wide, metalized blown glass shade reflects gently as it rests in the home. The single lamp within emits a bright and even layer of light through the wide opening, creating a warm ambiance in the space below. Created for use in both public and private spaces, Diesel Living with Lodes lighting collections range from ultramodern to traditional. Steeped in Italian tradition, its collections are inspired by Italys most iconic locations to create inspiring fixtures loved by both designers and consumers. Diesel living lighting collections range from elegant glass pendants perfectly suited to contemporary interiors to brilliant table and floor lamps to eclectic outdoor lighting that combines durability with eye-catching style. Shape: Bell. Color: Copper.