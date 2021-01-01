Flashpoint Zoom Li-on R2 TTL On-Camera Flash 2x Speedlight for W/R2pro MII Fuji

Extremely Powerful Flash with GN 190ft / 60m @ISO 100 (200mm) Uses an advanced Li-Ion Polymer battery for speedy recycle and longer life Full power recycle time of less than 1.5 seconds Approximately 650 full power flashes per charge Remote Fujifilm TTL power control with the Flashpoint R2 System built in Complete compatibility with the Fujifilm system features like exposure compensation, EXIF inscription, flash value lock, and High Speed Sync Laser AF Assist Lamp with Crisscross Pattern for Instant Autofocus Even in Complete Dark on Low Contrast Surfaces R2 communication With Fujifilm flashes as a Master or Slave Backlit Matrix LCD Multipurpose Buttons with Digital Marking for Faster Navigation Zooming head with automatic zoom or manual control High Speed Sync for shutter speeds up to 1/8000 second Front or Rear Curtain Sync Modeling flash Regular and Intelligent Optical Slave Modes Stable color temperature at 5600 200K over the entire power range