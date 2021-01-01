From corkys footwear
Flash Pocket Bouncer with UltraStrap Bundle Universal Classic Design Soften Light Quality for External Camera Flashes Perfect for Photographers.
Advertisement
No exposure compensation is necessary Can be used with or without flash slaves where low ceilings are not available, or where more direct but softer fill light is desired Includes the UltraStrap, the world's only constant-tension accessory mounting strap Fits most standard bounce flashes Approximate light loss: 1-1/3 stops