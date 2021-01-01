2 Pack Flash Diffuser Softbox Small amp Collapsible White Flash Bounce Softbox for Canon Nikon Sony Fuji and All Speedlight Flashes by

REMOVES HARSH BACKGROUND SHADOWS Good lighting is vital for professional-looking images. Our flash diffuser softbox will get rid of the harsh shadows and soften the lighting on the subject to give your photos a more professional look. COMPACT, COLLAPSIBLE & FOLDABLE Our premium quality flash diffuser softbox by provides quick and easy install. Slip on and off as needed depending on your lighting needs. HIGH-QUALITY PREMIUM BUILT Interior has 1 silver side to increase and concentrate flash output. The diffuser is also highly portable and can easily fit in your camera bag when youre shooting on the go. PREVENTS RED-EYE EFFECT You just want to take a nice-looking photo, but sometimes its difficult to remove the annoying red eyes that you see when youre taking portrait shots. The flash diffuser softbox by helps reduce the red-eye effect by distributing more light out to other surrounding surfaces from which it bounces back down to the subject. WORRY-FREE